A man charged with breaching a restraining order is due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this morning.
Police said they arrested and charged the man in Pembroke Dock late on Saturday night.
Officers said that he had since been charged with two counts of breaching a restraining order and remanded to appear at court this morning.
