A Pembrokeshire charity has added to its team, following a grant of £100,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity has added Janine Lewis to its team, who will be the charity’s new assistant bereavement practitioner.
The charity applied for the grant, which was successful after the completion of the Sandy Cubs pilot in 2021. The £100,000 will be used over three years to deliver services to bereaved children across west Wales.
Janine was previously a nurse at Hywel Dda University Health Board, working particularly around developmental issues, emotional health and wellbeing, behaviour and parenting.
Janine said: “I am really excited to be able to continue to support children and young people through their bereavement journeys after doing it for a very long time as part of my volunteer role.”
Robert Roffe, head of the Mid and West Wales region at The National Lottery Community Fund, added: “We are proud to support Sandy Bear to expand its service and help more children, young people and their families in Pembrokeshire. National Lottery players raise over £30 million for good causes each week across the UK. Projects like this show how much of a difference that money makes to support people and communities to thrive.”
