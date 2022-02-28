One of Wales’ largest tourism providers, Bluestone National Park Resort, has begun rolling out significant digital transformation programme following feedback from 700 employees.

The Pembrokeshire-based short break destination has partnered with Code Computerlove, specialists in the development of digital products and services within businesses, to enhance its guest services and employee systems.

The move forms part of a £2million investment and follows a major staff survey last year to identify ways of improving work systems and processes.

Guest bookings for food and beverage venues, shows and activities, and employee HR and recruitment systems are among the first areas being transformed as part of the major investment.

“Our employees are our eyes and ears. They work every day with our guests and know how our systems are helping or failing us to deliver the high level of customer service that we believe in,” said Jess Rainbow, people services manager at Bluestone.

“The survey gathered some valuable information that provided insight into what worked and what didn’t, and this has helped develop a plan and roadmap which includes significant investment in our digital systems.”

In December, the business launched a new Employee App to share important and relevant information, as well as staff news and updates in a social media format.

“It has already resulted in greater engagement between employees, teams and senior management who all use the app,” added Jess.

One of the next steps is the launch of a new online Careers Portal to promote career opportunities and allow online applications.

Adam Ball of Code Computerlove said they were pleased to be partnering with Bluestone on a project which is going to improve the guest and employee experiences.

Michael Frampton, Bluestone head of IT, said the roll-out was one of the largest IT projects undertaken by the company in recent years.

“The IT team has pulled out all the stops and has been working tirelessly to get to this point and we’re pleased at the roll-out of each and every element of it,” he said.