Local Senedd member, Paul Davies, has spoken out against Hywel Dda University Health Board’s proposal to turn Withybush Hospital into a community hospital, as he joined protestors at the hospital grounds.
He joined the protest, and said: “Time and time again, Hywel Dda University Health Board has embarked on a process to shake up services and every time one of our services at Withybush hospital is taken away. It has got to stop.”
“The golden hour is vital in getting to lifesaving services and so it’s crucial that A and E services remain at Withybush Hospital.
“When the Special Care Baby Unit was taken away in 2014, I warned that this would have a knock-on effect on the sustainability of other services, but the Welsh Government wouldn’t accept it.
“Well, here we are, fighting for our A and E services after already seeing our paediatric services downgraded and it’s simply unacceptable.
“I’ve been inundated with correspondence from people across the county regarding the Health Board’s proposals and I want to make it crystal clear that I will do everything in my power to protect services at Withybush Hospital.”
