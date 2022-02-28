Police are appealing for information following an incident between a man on a trike and a group of people, which ended with the trike being thrown down a bank.
The incident took place on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on Monday, February 21.
It is reported that the man was riding his recumbent trike along the path at around 4.40pm when “he had an encounter with a group of people” resulting in his bike being forced off the path and down the bank.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “If you have any information please contact 101 – PC 720 Buxton at Haverfordwest Police Station and quote DPP/3061/22/02/2022/02/C or via Crimestoppers Wales.”
