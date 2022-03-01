Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Haverfordwest were called to Withybush Hospital after a patient left before receiving treatment.
Officers were called on the morning of Saturday, February 26, after ‘concern was raised for the welfare’ of the individual who had left the hospital before treatment.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police spoke to him at his home address and confirmed he did not want to attend the hospital.”
Meanwhile, appropriate advice was given to the man by the emergency services for if he was later feeling unwell.
