Welsh Government has announced a £13million investment into the Health Weight: Healthy Wales plan for 2022-24 to combat obesity across the country.
The new funding will support a range of prevention, early intervention and specialised services that will prevent and reduce obesity, particularly in areas of deprivation.
Primary schools will take part in the five-week programme which will help them understand the importance of eating healthy foods in a fun way.
The two years of the plan will also have a strong emphasis on recovery from the pandemic, with obesity a strong risk factor for serious illness, hospitalisation or death from Covid-19.
A public consultation will also be launched in the spring which will ask for public opinion on such measures as price promotions, calorie labelling, planning, and licensing.
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Lynne Neagle said: "The pandemic has brought about extra challenges and the new plan will reflect this.
“There is a clear link between obesity and deprivation. Obesity rates are around seven per cent higher in areas of high deprivation for children.
"We also know that this tracks into adulthood, with obesity being linked to higher rates of illness in those areas. We are determined to improve health inequalities and reducing obesity levels will go a long way to achieving that.”
