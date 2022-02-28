The Royal Mint has launched a commemorative coin to celebrate the life and career of Dame Vera Lynn.

Sadly, on June 18 2020, Dame Vera passed away, leaving behind her legacy as a"dedicated humanitarian and a true icon of British music," The Royal Mint has said.

The war-time singer is fondly remembered for her iconic renditions of classic songs including ‘We’ll Meet Again’ which has "earned her eternal residency within the hearts of many," The Royal Mint continued.

The special coin, designed by its in-house designers, was originally unveiled in the 2022 Annual Sets, as part of a five-coin collection celebrating milestone events and anniversaries of the year.

Dame Vera Lynn commemorative coin. Credit: The Royal Mint

In collaboration with Dame Vera Lynn’s family, the design was brought to life through the expertise and innovation techniques gained over the 1100-year history of The Royal Mint.

The £2 reverse design coin features a detailed portrait of Dame Vera as she appeared during the height of her fame.

You will also find her name and the dates denoting the years of her life.

READ MORE: The Royal Mint remastered coins will commemorate historic monarchs

READ MORE: Royal Mint and Royal Mail to release Birmingham Commonwealth Games coins and stamps

There is also a beautiful inscription that reads ‘WE’LL MEET AGAIN’ to acknowledge one of her most famous works.

“It’s fantastic to see my mother celebrated in this way and to ensure her legacy lives on. We’re just so excited and pleased – even more so knowing that Royal Mint coins require approval of Her Majesty the Queen! I’m especially pleased that this coin is available to international collectors, Dame Vera Lynn’s Daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones said.

(left to right) Dame Vera Lynn and Dame Vera Lynn commemorative coin. Credit: PA and The Royal Mint

Ms Virginia Lewis-Jones added: "Over the years I’ve always been touched by the sacks of letters we receive from people all over the world who have been moved in some way by my mother’s music, charity work or morale-boosting performances during the war. It wonderful to think that wherever you are, you can own this coin and remember Dame Vera.”

Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint said: “Fondly known as the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’, Dame Vera Lynn’s songs were crucial in maintaining morale during the Second World War and it is an honour to celebrate her legacy on a £2 coin. The collectable £2 is The Royal Mint’s latest tribute to one of Britain’s greatest national treasures. We are delighted to have worked with Dame Vera’s family to help this coin come to life.”

READ MORE: Dame Vera Lynn thanksgiving service announced

READ MORE: The Royal Mint launches 150 years of FA Cup commemorative coin

Collectors will be able to purchase the commemorative coin in gold, silver, silver piedfort but the collectable with not enter circulation.

You can find out more about the Dame Vera Lynn commemorative coin via The Royal Mint website.