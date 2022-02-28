IT’S a small gesture to a major humanitarian crisis, but it hits home how far reaching the events taking place in eastern Europe really are.

Before Merlin’s Bridge AFC’s U12s game versus Clarbeston Road at the weekend the Merlin’s Bridge boys were photographed holding up pieces of paper with hearts coloured in the Ukrainian flag on them.

Coach Mark Hicks said, despite their age, the boys are aware of what is happening and wanted to show their support.

“My son and his friends were discussing it feeling scared and worried, and off the back of the pandemic, they just want to show their awareness to it,” said Mark.

“The boys have had a positive reaction to it. They understand why they were holding up the hearts.”

Former player Mark, 55, now U12s coach, says that with the internet and the war starting up during half-term, the boys couldn’t not be aware of it.

“They have so much social media they can understand it a bit more and it makes them understand the impact it is having,” said Mark.

“My son sees me watching the news, it is upsetting for them. They understand the implications of what people are going through and seeing families with nowhere to go and kids crying, it's not nice.”

Despite their concerns the boys got a result, winning the match 10-3 with assistant coaches Geraint Thomas and Peter Frank in charge.

Mark finished by saying despite everything, the boys have progressed really well this season.

“They have not had a good time the kids at the moment,” said Mark. “They have had Covid and now this war, but they’re a lovely bunch of boys and they are fine. It is at the back of their minds though.

“Fair play to them though, we’re having a really good season. The boys have improved and grown in confidence as the season progressed.”