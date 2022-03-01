A talk will be taking place next week on the history of Pembrokeshire and the county’s connection to the Great War being fought at sea.

The Pembrokeshire Aviation Group is returning to its monthly meetings on Tuesday, March 8, with the talk ‘Pembrokeshire and the Great War at sea.’

The talk will be conducted by Dr Simon Hancock at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, commencing at 7.30pm.

Non-members are welcome, with further information available from chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979.