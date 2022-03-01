A talk will be taking place next week on the history of Pembrokeshire and the county’s connection to the Great War being fought at sea.
The Pembrokeshire Aviation Group is returning to its monthly meetings on Tuesday, March 8, with the talk ‘Pembrokeshire and the Great War at sea.’
The talk will be conducted by Dr Simon Hancock at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, commencing at 7.30pm.
Non-members are welcome, with further information available from chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment