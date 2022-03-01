The annual general meeting of Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society will take place this week, with a historical talk taking place shortly after by chairman Linda Asman.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 3, at Pembroke Town Hall, with doors open at 10am for the 10.30am proceedings, before the museum closes at 12.30pm.

The subsequent talk will be on the William Marshal statue project, with a date announced for the statue’s unveiling – Saturday, April 2.

This comes after the society held an opening event for Pembroke Museum, which had been closed since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.