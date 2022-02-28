GOODWICK United extended their unbeaten league run to 16 matches in the Manderwood Pembrokeshire League division one as they took the derby spoils in a solid 3-1 win over Fishguard Sports at Phoenix Park.
Wayne O’Sullivan’s side were down to 10 men inside 20 minutes, when Nathan Greene was shown a red card, but goals from Iestyn Evans, Luke Hayward and Kieran O’Brien put them in firm control of the game at the half-time interval.
The Sports pulled a late goal back through Kieran King, but Goodwick remain 10 points clear at the top of the table.
Second-placed Hakin United still have three games in hand, however, and they showed no signs of slipping up as they hammered Monkton Swifts 6-0.
Shane Walsh fired four goals for the hosts, before a Justin Harding penalty, after Ben Aldred was fouled in the box, and a Ryan Wilson goal completed the scoring.
Third-placed Claberston Road went down 5-1 at home to Carew, despite leading at the break through Ben John's goal.
Adam Muskett led the second half fightback with a well-taken hat-trick and Sonny Phillips and Jacob Knox also found the net.
Pennar Robins prevailed 2-1 against Merlins Bridge at the Racecourse, with Craig Asparassa's early goal being cancelled out by Ben Davies, only for a superb late winner from 16-year-old Noah Davison.
Leon Barrett's goal earned third-from-bottom Neyland a notable 1-0 win at Hundleton, whilst basement side Narberth are still seeking their first points after Brennan Devonald's late winner sealed a 1-0 win for second-from-bottom St Ishmaels.
In the Senior Cup, Richard Cope scored a hat-trick as Kilgetty booked their place in the semi-finals with a 6-2 away win against Pembroke Boro.
Lloyd Hughes, Jake Proctor and Oliver Griffith also netted goals, with Luke Hendry scoring twice for the home team.
Manderwood Pembrokeshiure League Results
Division One
Clarbeston Road 1 Carew 5;
Goodwick United 3 Fishguard Sports 1;
Hakin United 6 Monkton Swifts 0;
Merlins Bridge 1 Pennar Robins 2;
Narberth 0 St Ishmaels 1;
Neyland 1 Hundleton 0.
Division Two
Solva 2 Merlins Bridge II 2.
Division Two Cup
Milford Athletic 0 Herbrandston 3;
Milford United 3 Broad Haven 0;
Pennar Robins II 0 Johnston 3.
Division Three
Carew II 3 Clarbeston Road II 0;
Cosheston 4 Camrose 3;
Fishguard Sports II 2 Haverfordwest CC 1;
Tenby 7 Pendine 0.
Division Four
Camrose II 5 Haverfordwest CC II 2;
Carew III 0 Letterston 3;
Hundleton II 4 Neyland II 5;
St Ishmaels II 2 St Florence 2.
Division Five
Angle 2 Newport Tigers 3;
Herbrandston II 0 Tenby II 3;
Kilgetty II 6 Pembroke Boro II 0;
Lawrenny II 2 Prendergast Villa 1;
St Clears II 3 Milford Athletic II 0.
