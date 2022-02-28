Public Health Wales figures for today (Monday, February 28), state there were a total of 43 new cases of Covid-19 in the Hywel Dda health board area, together with three new Covid-related deaths.
There were 12 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 19 in Pembrokeshire and 12 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 79,510 – 44,260 in Carmarthenshire, 23,730 in Pembrokeshire and 11,520 in Ceredigion.
Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on February 19, there were 18,944 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,681 were positive.
The total number Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area now stands at 703 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 339 new cases of coronavirus and four new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 813,038 cases and 6,983 deaths.
There have been 6,628 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,520,572 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,385,800 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,900,935 people and 60,781 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
