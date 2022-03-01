Pembrokeshire County Council has announced three events for people considering standing as a town, community or county councillor in the upcoming elections.
The elections take place on Thursday, May 5, with the county council underlining the importance of councillors through three upcoming online events.
The events, via Microsoft Teams, will be run by returning officer Will Bramble on:
- Tuesday, March 1 at 6pm
- Friday, March 4 at 3pm
- Thursday, April 7 at 3pm
To book a place on either of the calls, email sian.waters@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Nominations for standing in the elections are open between March 21 and April 5, and are able to be delivered by hand or email.
Anybody aged 16 or over on May 5, who legally resides in Wales, can vote in the elections as long as they are eligible.
To register, visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline at midnight on April 14.
