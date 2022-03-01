TOWN councillors are inviting members of the public to attend a meeting looking into the development of Haverfordwest.

Cllr Jill Owens, of the Priory Ward, and Cllr Johnathan Twigg, of the Portfield Ward, are inviting towns people and anyone with interests in Haverfordwest to come along to a meeting to be hosted at the Bridge Meadow Stadium, the home of Haverfordwest County AFC, on Friday March 4 starting 7pm.

It comes as councillors recently received a presentation on Pembrokeshire Towns Placemaking Plans, which is integrated with the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme.

The presentation was scoping for ideas of how to improve Haverfordwest with the UK Governnment opening up a multi-million funding package.

One of the notable points to come from the presentation was that there is currently no remit to consult the public on plans for Haverfordwest.

Councillors gave their opinions on what they felt should happen in Haverfordwest with concerns over the High Street and derelict buildings, pedestrianising the centre of Haverfordwest, and greening of the town.

But the biggest concern was the lack of consoltation, with Cllr Tom Moses, of the Prendergast Ward, saying people, particularly young people, should be given a voice.

“I think we should be involving people in the early stages to gather their ideas and suggestions (and) I think it is absolutely critical young people are involved in this discussion because it is going to be their town one day."

"Please can we have some element of consultation with committee stake holders at this stage."

In a statement released by Cllr Owens and Cllr Twigg they said this was an opportunity to input ideas.

"We both believe the voice of the residents should be heard.

"Two key questions are posed - What are the issues and challenges of Haverfordwest and what do you want Haverfordwest to be in the future?"

Anyone who requires further information can contact the councillors whose details are at https://haverfordwesttown.co.uk/councillors/.