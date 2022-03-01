A Pembrokeshire man whose life was saved by Wales Air Ambulance two years ago has spoken of his experience on the charity’s 21st birthday today, Tuesday, March 1.

Richard Jones from Tenby was travelling on the A40 a horrific crash left him with life-changing injuries.

On the afternoon of 7 February 2020, Richard was approaching the Travellers Rest junction in Carmarthenshire.

The 32-year-old can’t remember much about what happened, but witnesses have said that he hit the crash barrier, which then flung his Toyota Hilux pick up in the air and into a large sign and poles.

Wales Air Ambulance medics attended the incident and saved Richard’s life.

He showed signs of internal bleeding and received six units of blood products in total, administered at the roadside. Wales Air Ambulance medics also gave him a general anaesthetic and put him onto a ventilator to control his breathing.

They then transferred Richard, via a road ambulance, to Morriston Hospital in Swansea where he underwent a partial amputation of his right leg at Richard woke up in intensive care ten days later. He doesn’t remember much about the accident.

“One of the main flashbacks I have is being on the floor, not really knowing what’s happened but a guy in a red suit standing over me,” he said. “I have been told that this was one of the crew from Wales Air Ambulance.

“I’ve always heard stories and read online about all the amazing things the Wales Air Ambulance did. However, I never really thought about the service before and never thought I’d end up needing their assistance.”

Immediately after the incident members of the public rushed to Richard’s aid – including an ex-army medic Ian Thompson who applied splints and tourniquets before the emergency services arrived.

Richard, who worked in the building trade before his accident, is adapting to life without his leg.

“There have been many ups and downs. I’m still adapting to life with one leg and coming across new obstacles every day,” he said.

Richard and partner Michaela, who he met on the ITU ward, are expecting their first child this month.

A determined Richard is now walking with two walking sticks on a prosthetic limb and is hoping to return to work when he is fit enough.

“Physically, I’m doing well,” he said. “Mentally, I have the odd day when everything gets on top of me. Before the accident I was 100 miles per hour, now I’m getting used to the new way of life.”

Jo Yeoman a patient liaison nurse who works in partnership with Wales Air Ambulance said: “Richard’s story demonstrates the importance of the Wales Air Ambulance bringing the emergency department to the patient.

“Our medics were able to ensure that he had the best possible care before reaching the specialists at Morriston Hospital.”