A MAN from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have broke the speed limit in Cheshire, a court heard.
He’s also alleged to have refused to give information to the police.
Daniel Francis Maloney, of Gilgar Terrace, Pembroke Dock, is alleged to have exceeded a 30mph speed limit on the A56 at Runcorn, on July 13 last year.
Thirty-eight-year-old Maloney is also alleged to have failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police at Winsford on August 16.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 24, Maloney’s case was adjourned for trial on April 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.