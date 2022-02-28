A MAN from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have broke the speed limit in Cheshire, a court heard.

He’s also alleged to have refused to give information to the police.

Daniel Francis Maloney, of Gilgar Terrace, Pembroke Dock, is alleged to have exceeded a 30mph speed limit on the A56 at Runcorn, on July 13 last year.

Thirty-eight-year-old Maloney is also alleged to have failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police at Winsford on August 16.

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 24, Maloney’s case was adjourned for trial on April 20.