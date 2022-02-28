A MAN from Pembrokeshire is alleged to have taken fish by other than licensable means in circumstances where not authorised to fish.
Between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2016, Carl Rago, of Cilgerran, Pembrokeshire, is alleged to have fished for or took fish in circumstances where he was not authorised to fish contrary to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
Evidence was submitted by Natural Resources Wales in the case.
Twenty-five-year-old Rago was released on bail until April 4 at Aberystwyth Justice Centre.
