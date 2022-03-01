The decision that all Pembrokeshire ports will deny access to all Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels has been welcomed by a local Senedd member.
All Russian vessels have been banned from UK ports after yesterday’s announcement from Secretary of State for Transport Gran Shapps MP, with Samuel Kurtz MS welcoming the decision.
The Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said: “Given the horrific images of invasion and war led by Putin’s forces in Ukraine, Grant Shapps has my full support in refusing Russian entry to UK Ports.
“The maritime sector is a fundamental part of international trade; this ban will hit hard on Russia’s economic interests and prohibit their ability to profit from our economic output.
“It is not appropriate, nor welcome, to continue granting Russian vessels access to our country. I welcome this move and I stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”
