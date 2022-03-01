Milford Haven Town Council has agreed to send a total sum of £3,000 to its twinned Ukrainian town, following the Russian invasion of the country.
Uman, a town towards the centre of Ukraine, is twinned with Milford Haven, and Cllrs Colin Sharp and Guy Woodham visited the area after the twinning in 2012.
Residents from Uman made the return journey in 2017, visiting Milford Haven when Cllr Sharp was mayor of the town.
Cllr Sharp said in the recent town council meeting, held on the evening of Monday, February 28, that a donation should be paid to the town.
Cllr Lynne Turner suggested that £3,000 should be sent to Uman, with the figure being the three £1,000 sums for the last three years, which the town twinning committee had not included in the town council’s precept due to Covid-19.
Councillors spoke of a personal connection to the crisis in Ukraine, with Cllr Eddie Davies talking of a direct relative from Ukraine who is currently in the country.
The motion was unanimously agreed upon by the councillors present at the meeting to send the donation to the town of Uman, which has been attacked in the current crisis.
