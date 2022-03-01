A Pembrokeshire branch of McDonald’s has announced that ‘any youths’ will not be allowed to eat inside the restaurant after several incidents of damage and anti-social behaviour.
McDonald’s in Pembroke Dock has made ‘the difficult decision’ that from 4pm onwards, youths will only be allowed to take food away from the fast-food restaurant.
A spokesperson from the restaurant said: “This is due to the behaviour and actions of the minority.
“However, our staff and public safety is paramount, and we have had numerous incidents and damages to our restaurant recently.
“This is a situation that will be monitored closely and as soon as we feel appropriate it will be removed. Thank you for your co-operation and continued support.”
