The people of Pembrokeshire are being asked to drop off any unwanted items to be sent to Ukraine, amid the terrors of the recent Russian invasion.
With many drop off points in the town of Milford Haven, people are asked to drop off any unwanted items which could be useful to the people of Ukraine.
Items desired to be dropped off include:
- Batteries/flashlights/candles
- Clothes
- Shoes
- Nappies/childrenswear
- Personal hygiene products
- Thermal clothes/shirts/gloves
- Painkillers
- Dressings
- Duvets/sleeping bags/pillows/blankets
Drop off points for these items in Milford Haven includes:
- Milford Haven Football Club
- Pembrokeshire Pets and Spa
- Milford Haven Leisure Centre
- Boulevard Showbar (formerly The Astoria)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.