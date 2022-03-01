A woman was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for two drug-related offences yesterday evening, while driving through the county.
She was stopped by police officers when she provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis, and was then arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Both she and her passenger were also issued with out of court disposals for possession of a small amount of cannabis.
The woman has since been released under investigation in relation to the driving under the influence offence, pending analysis of the blood samples she provided.
