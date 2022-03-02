Mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, has spoken of her intentions to run for a second term as mayor of the town.
Cllr Gray took the reins as mayor of Milford Haven in May 2021, after Cllr Terry Davies had two years as mayor due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the recent meeting of the town council, held on the evening of Monday, February 28, Cllr Gray confirmed she had spoken to deputy mayor Cllr Carol Stephens about her decision, who supported.
Many councillors present at the meeting also showed support to Cllr Gray, including Cllr Davies who had Cllr Gray as his deputy mayor during his tenure.
However, with several councillors not present, they have been emailed by the town council, asking for their opinions, for the matter to be discussed in the next meeting of the full council, to be held on Monday, March 28.
