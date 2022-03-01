After an extra 24 police officers joined the ranks in Dyfed Powys Police Authority over the last 12 months, the continued rise in crime prompts the question 'Is this enough'?

Figures recently released by the Home Office show that there are currently 1,214 serving police officers in Dyfed Powys Police compared with 1,190 the previous year.

This represents an increase of 2 per cent. But the average rise across England and the rest of Wales stands at 3.5 per cent.

This falls far short of the Home Office's 'police uplift programme' launched in April 2020 which aimed to recruit a total of 20,000 new police officers by March 2023.

This would require a 15.6% increase in police officers across the two nations’ police forces over the three-year period.

In Dyfed and Powys, the figure has risen by 4.4% since April 2020, meaning 51 more officers, all of which have been recruited via the Home Office's initiative.

The national increase follows dwindling police officer numbers between 2009 and 2017, during which the total number across England and Wales declined from almost 145,000 to just over 120,000.

"The current uplift programme to recruit 20,000 additional officers doesn’t go far enough," said national vice-chairman of the Police Federation, Che Donald.

"It simply replaces the number of police officers lost during the years of austerity.

"Not only do we have an exponentially expanding population which has grown by 4 million in the last decade, but the level of crime has increased and become far more complex.

"In addition, the time officers spend dealing with non-crime issues, such as helping vulnerable people and those in mental health crises, has also risen."

Mr Donald said the force needs "long-term recruitment and sustainable funding", and that police leaders must focus on retention of staff, as well as recruitment of new officers.

The Home Office, however, believes it's on track to recruit 20,000 additional officers by March 2023 as a result of an increase in funding ifor policing by up to £1.1 billion.