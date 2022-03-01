FOUR men who subjected another man to a violent assault in Milford Haven, leaving the victim unconscious on the pavement, will be sentenced tomorrow, March 2.
The prosecution described how, on September 18, 2021, Ryan Millward was ‘set upon’ by four men, who punched and kicked Mr Millward until he fell to the ground.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court today, March 1, Connor Babb, 19, of Glebelands, Milford Haven; Jack Kidby, 18, of Mayfield Road, Neyland; Callum Nolan, 18, of St Margarets Way, Herbrandston; and Benjamin Parry, 20, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milford Haven; all pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan described to the court how only through the intervention of passers by was Mr Millward’s injuries minimised.
She said the victim fell into a state of unconsciousness for a considerable time.
CCTV footage played in court showed the four defendants run up to Mr Millward and begin assaulting him at the roadside before a group of people broke up the attack.
Mr Millward lay unmoving on the ground for several minutes and when he did eventually get back up he had to be supported to be able to maintain standing up right.
Defence solicitor Peter Tarr said the majority of his clients had clean characters, and that they had made full admissions at interview.
Mr Tarr also said his clients were generally remorseful and sorry for what had taken place.
Presiding magistrate Dr Simon Hancock adjourned sentencing for probation to make pre-sentence reports on each defendant.
Sentencing in the case will take place at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court tomorrow, March 2.
