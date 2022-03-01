Ships carrying Russian cargo are still docking in Milford Haven, despite calls from the UK Government to block access.

The oil tanker Pluto sailed in to Milford Haven on Saturday and is currently docked at the Valero refinery having apparently unloaded 400,000 barrels of crude oil with an estimated value of £29m.

Even though it sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, it's cargo is from Russia's oil-loading port of Primorsk.

Pluto is scheduled to leave Milford Haven port at 9am tomorrow (Wednesday).

It is understood that Milford Haven Port Authority is currently seeking clarification on every vessel to determine whether sanctions apply.

Another vessel from the Russian oil-loading port of Primorsk, Louie, is due to enter the waters again on Friday. And this vessell, too, will be sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

"We understand and share the strength of feeling about Russian vessels entering the Milford Haven port, but we don't have the power to unilaterally apply sanctions to a vessel which is bound here," said port Harbourmaster Mike Ryan.

He went on to say that the port would not allow entry to any ship he believed is owned, controlled or chartered by anyone connected with Russia.

"Deciding whether that vessel falls within that definition is not simple, but we're keen to ensure that the sanctions from the UK government are applied here in Milford Haven."

Mr Ryan added that the Department of Transport will be supporting the Milford Haven port to identify vessels they believe should be denied entry.

Milford Haven is the largest UK energy port, handling tanker deliveries to local oil and gas refineries.

It serves the Valero refinery in Pembroke Dock, which is one of the largest manufacturers of fuels in north west Europe.

The UK imports six per cent of its crude oil from Russia.