The Western Telegraph was invited to the St David’s Day FestiviTŷ at the upcoming Celtic Collection Hotel on Milford Waterfront.

We were invited among other organisations of the community such as Milford Youth Matters, the Torch Theatre and Milford Haven Town Council.

The 46,000-square-foot hotel is set to open on Friday, April 8, with 100 bedrooms across four floors offering views across the town of Milford Haven as well as the marina.

Many on the day described the hotel as something a Time Lord may own, with the inside appearing so much vaster and grander than the outside may show.

A panoramic view from the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront

The grand hotel project has made many people from The Celtic Collection, the Port of Milford Haven and Milford Waterfront extremely proud, with a week and a day until opening night.

Speaking about the progress made on site, Ian Edwards, Chief Executive at The Celtic Collection said: “The development of Milford Waterfront is a very exciting, ongoing project. The Tŷ Hotel will provide the perfect place for visitors to stay and enjoy this rejuvenated area of natural beauty.

“Today was a great opportunity to celebrate this stunning new location, its magnificent views and the hotel restaurant which will showcase the very best of Pembrokeshire’s produce and we know many more people are going to enjoy visiting the hotel when it opens next month.”

The restaurant at the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront

Andy Jones, chief executive at the Port of Milford Haven, added: “For many years we’ve firmly believed that Milford Haven was a hidden gem in Pembrokeshire’s crown, and it truly is a proud moment for our team to see this vision continue to become reality.

“The arrival of Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront and our confidence in Milford Haven’s potential as a destination, which is shared by The Celtic Collection, is creating a ripple effect of prosperity locally, building on what’s already here and giving confidence to other investors that Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire offer opportunities for growth and employment.

“We are very much looking forward to the opening of the hotel next month, to our continued partnership with The Celtic Collection, and to the ongoing success and development of Milford Waterfront.”

Milford Marina from the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront

To see the rest of the photos of the views and the hotel, see the gallery at the top of the page.