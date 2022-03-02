A leading charity is calling for "common sense improvements" to the hospital discharge system, and for people’s holistic needs to be placed at the heart of services in Wales.

It follows a new report which has found the current process is not consistently meeting the needs of patients and carers.

The British Red Cross says too many people are experiencing delays, and are leaving hospital without the key information they need.

It adds that some patients are receiving no transport support, not having their wider needs considered, and returning home feeling unprepared.

The Red Cross report – Listening to what matters: Placing people’s needs at the centre of hospital discharge practice and policy in Wales – details the experiences of 100 patients who left hospital after May 2020.

While it shows they are very positive about healthcare staff, some patients said they felt let down at the point of going home.

The Red Cross says it now wants to see improvements, starting with having patients subject to holistic hospital discharge checks, and a dedicated point of contact for people leaving hospital.

Kate Griffiths, British Red Cross Director for Wales, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has only highlighted what we already knew about the value of leaving hospital at the right time, and with suitable support in place.

"We hope the Welsh Government will reflect and act upon the common sense, low cost recommendations in our report, as these small steps could make a huge difference to people’s lives.

"The Red Cross in Wales has a proud history of working in partnership with the NHS and social care staff – placing people's needs at the centre of our support – and we know and can see from this report just how valued those brilliant professionals are.

"But everyone agrees we still need to get hospital discharge right and that starts with asking what patients need to recover safely, comfortably, and hopefully swiftly at home - and to ensure those things are in place when they leave the hospital ward.”

Darren Hughes, Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, has welcomed the British Red Cross report and its findings.

"Delays in hospital discharge has an impact on individual patients, on staff and on the flow of patients through hospitals, affecting the care available for others," he said.

"It also has a knock-on effect on other services, including the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust’s ability to provide effective and rapid responses and interventions, and on elective capacity and services.

“While there are significant challenges across the health and care system, the NHS is working with local authorities and voluntary and community sector at a local level to develop partnerships and initiatives to assist in reducing the current extreme pressures on the system in Wales.”