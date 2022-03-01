The top 10 PS5 games in 2022 have been revealed.

With the recent news that Rockstar has confirmed work on GTA 6, global average searches for GTA 6 have increased by 400% in the last month.

The data  from Top10Casinos.com is based on worldwide Google search trend data and shows GTA V and Elden Ring at the top of the list.

Around 40 new games are to be released for PS5 in 2022.

Here are the top 10 PS5 games in 2022 and where you can purchase them: 

1. GTA V 

Release date: March 15

Buy from the Playstation Store here

2. Elden Ring

Release date: February 25

Buy from GAME here

3. Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: February 18

Buy from GAME here

4. GTA Online

Release date: March 15

Buy from the Playstation Store here

5. Gran Turismo 7

Release date: March 4

Buy from GAME here

6. WWE 2K22

Release date: March 11

Buy from GAME here

7. Saints Row

Release date: August 23

Buy from 365games.co.uk here. 

8. Edge of Eternity 

Release date: February 10

Buy from base.com here. 

9. Sifu 

Release date: February 8

Buy from the Playstation Store here

10. Babylon's Fall

Release date: March 8

Buy from GAME here

Where to buy a PlayStation 5

EE

EE customers can purchase a PS5 with their monthly plan, costing £40 a month for 11 months, with £10 upfront cost.

Due to high demand, there is a limit of one PS5 per customer.

Purchase from EE here.  

OnBuy.com 

OnBuy has the PlayStation 5 available to buy online from £585 while stocks last.

Purchase here