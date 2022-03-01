HAVERFORDWEST came out in big style to celebrate St David's Day.
Schools from across the area paraded through the town in celebration of one of Wales' biggest holidays.
The parade started at the Old Library car park on Dew Street, headed down Haverfordwest High Street, along Bridge Street, across the old bridge, back along the Cleddau and then on to Quay Street before going across the bridge at county hall and finishing on Picton playing fields.
The parade was led by Pembroke Dock community band Samba Doc and Llyr 'the god of the sea'.
See our live Facebook stream we did during the parade by clicking, here.
Photos below:
