Russian cargo looks set to continue arriving to Milford Haven following an update from Harbourmaster Mike Ryan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Mr Ryan said that the level of sanctions imposed on Russia are determined by the UK government. 

"The Department for  Transport today (Tuesday) confirmed that UK government sanctions do not apply to cargo or to vessels purely because they are coming from Russia," he said.

"We continue to work with the DfT in following all government directions."

The oil tanker 'Pluto' is scheduled to sail out from Milford Haven this morning following its arrival last Saturday.

The next Russian cargo is expected to arrive on Friday.  This is the 'Louie' tanker which wil be carrying crude oil.

Despite flying the Marshall Islands flag, its cargo is from the Russian oil-loading port of Primorsk.

 