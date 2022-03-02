Petrol prices in Pembrokeshire have exceeded £1.51 per litre following the surge in oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed the average UK fuel prices were 151.16p per litre for petrol on Monday, whilst diesel rose to 154.72.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The average price of both fuels has shot up by more than 1.5p since Thursday.

“Despite the wholesale market calming slightly at the end of last week as oil fell back under 100 US dollars per barrel, prices at the pump will continue to go up as retailers buy in new stock at much higher prices.

“This week will be an important one in terms of the oil price as it’s likely to reveal the speed of the inevitable upward trend or the extent of the volatility in the market.”

Oil prices reached an eight-year high last week due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered Ukraine.

This affected wholesale prices paid by fuel retailers.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said petrol hitting £1.50 per litre is “a milestone that millions of motorists have dreaded”, noting that some forecourts charged only £1 per litre less than two years ago.

He warned that drivers are being hit by “record pump prices, other inflation and tax rises, along with a raft of extra charges implemented or threatened by councils for motoring in city and town centres”.

Meanwhile Gordon Balmer, director of trade body the Petrol Retailers Association, insisted that “there is no shortage of fuel at UK refineries, and we do not expect any significant disruptions to supply”.

He said: “In recent years, Russian crude oil and liquid natural gas has accounted for just 10% of imports to the UK.

“Norway and the United States combined supply the UK with nearly 25 million tonnes of crude oil and liquid natural gas (per year) while Russia has been supplying the UK with under four million tonnes.”

The Petrol Retailers’ Association, which represents independent retailers, said it would “continue to ensure the price of fuel was as competitive as possible”.

Higher forecourt prices have been among the factors behind Britain's cost of living surge - helping push inflation to a three-decade high.