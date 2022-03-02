Next week sees the return of one of Pembrokeshire’s most popular charity festivals, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tenby Beer Festival, organised by Tenby Round Table and sponsored by Towergate Insurance Brokers, will take place between Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.
The festival will celebrate all things beer, cider and prosecco, with the fourth round of Six Nations fixtures being shown on big screens throughout the weekend.
The last Tenby Beer Festival was held in 2019, which raised more than £10,000 for local causes. All profits from this event will too support charities and organisations within the community.
Towergate Insurance Brokers is sponsoring the event, donating £250 towards the live entertainment for the weekend.
