A solo art exhibition is taking place in Pembrokeshire this week, of art from a local woman who has restarted her art career after spending much of her life caring for others.

Rachel de Wreede will see her art exhibited in the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven this week, with the exhibition opening at 6pm on the evening of Friday, March 4.

Rachel, from Roch, achieved a merit in an art foundation course before proceeding to her First Class Honours Degree in Fine Art at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Eight years ago, Rachel found that her mum Jill had two different cancers, one of which was incurable. Rachel sacrificed her career to raise her two girls and care for her mum.

Jill died after her battle with cancer shortly before Christmas, and Rachel has managed to dedicate some time to herself and her art for the first time in years.

The exhibition at the Torch Theatre will be her first solo exhibition, and her family have said that they could not be prouder of her.

Husband Peter said: “Rachel has been incredibly brave over the last few months.

"Through grief and sadness, she has been totally committed to creating this exhibition in dedication to her mum, who was an extremely well-known and loved member of the community.”

