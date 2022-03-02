Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has published the latest arrest statistics for the county, which saw 46 arrests made throughout February 2022, covering 16 different crimes.
The arrests included driving under the influence, possession of drugs or bladed articles, and even assaulting a police officer.
Throughout the month, the arrest statistics included:
- 16 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs
- Nine arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol
- Three arrests for disqualified driving
- Three arrests for possession of cannabis
- Two arrests for dangerous driving
- Two arrests for possession of a bladed article
- Two arrests for common assault
- One arrest for taking without the owner’s consent
- One arrest for burglary
- One arrest for possession of cocaine
- One arrest for assaulting a police officer
- One arrest for criminal damage
- One arrest for being drunk and disorderly
- One arrest for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug
- One arrest for breaching a restraining order
- One arrest for perverting the course of justice
Furthermore in February 2022, there were:
- 17 uninsured vehicles dealt with
- Five bladed articles seized
- Two section 59s issued
- 160g of controlled drugs seized
