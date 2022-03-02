A man was arrested late into last night by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit for driving under the influence of drugs, when he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

He was arrested when his car was stopped in Pembroke overnight between Tuesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 2, when he subsequently tested positive for cannabis.

He was taken into custody, where he provided blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending his blood results.”