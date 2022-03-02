PEOPLE living in Llangrannog all-year round are constantly working to try to solve the situation regarding the controversial beach car park and support those affected, according to the Llangrannog Welfare Committee.

Secretary Dr Kathryn Dawes told the Tivy-Side she had been inundated with complaints from motorists that they had been fined unfairly.

And she added that as a result many had vowed never to visit the popular seaside resort ever again.

Dr Dawes spoke out after the Tivy-Side revealed last month that the barrister leading the fight against a privately-owned parking firm whose £100 fines are said to have made Llangrannog a ‘no-go zone’ had welcomed Government plans to crack down on such operators.

Sara Powell expressed the hope a new Act of Parliament could put 'rogue' firms out of business – although it might not become law until late 2023.

A malfunctioning pay and display machine means users must phone a number to arrange payment or download and use an app to register payment – options often thwarted by poor internet.

“We began having serious problems with the car park operators in mid-2019, and since then have personally answered over three hundred emails from those who have been unfairly fined,” said Dr Dawes. “Some are justifiably very upset.

“We have also had a lot of people swearing that they will never visit the village again, and will not recommend it to anyone else, which is sad for the community as we have no control over the situation.

“I would note that while we welcome the new proposed legislation, it is not going to help the thousands of visitors to the village this summer.

“If and when a maximum charge of £50 does arrive, that is still too much to pay for people who have tried their absolute best to follow the convoluted directions and slow processes which inevitable result in them going over the ten-minute grace period.

“We have contacted the British Parking Association to ask that they come and assess the car park again as the machine has been out of action for months and the whole thing is not fit for purpose.”