A group in Pembrokeshire have been named as a ‘Covid Hero Team’ after their work during the pandemic, providing care for adults with autism.
Co-workers at Bangeston Hall in Pembroke Dock received the accolade during the Great British Care Awards, where they took the title at the Welsh regional finals.
This means they will now represent Wales in the same category at the UK finals this spring.
Jemma Erasmus, manager at Bangeston Hall, said: “My team has gone above and beyond to assist the people we support throughout the pandemic, coming up with innovative ideas for activities and ensuring that the home has remained safe and run as smoothly as possible within that time.
“They have had to be particularly imaginative and creative in their approaches to care and learning which has resulted in amazing and significant success.
“The people we support are happy. They enjoy their days and have not been anxious as a result of restrictions and alterations to their very important routines and structures.
“I am immensely proud of them and absolutely delighted that the dedication and compassion they have shown throughout the pandemic has been recognised in this way. They are all winners in my eyes.”
