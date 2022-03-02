As fuel prices continue to soar one place in Pembrokeshire has been named in the top ten most expensive in the UK to fill your car.

Research out today ranks St Davids as the tenth most expensive city to fill a car with diesel, at 151.90 pence per litre and an average tank costing £80.51 to fill.

The most expensive city in the UK is Truro where diesel costs 157.32 pence a litre. The cheapest is Leicester at 144.98 pence.

St Davids also ranks in the top ten most expensive cities for petrol, the seventh most expensive in the UK with petrol costing 148.90 pence per litre and an average car costing £62.54 to fill.

Truro is also the UK’s most expensive city for petrol, at 153.10 pence a litre and a tank costing £63.30.

Again Leicester tops the cheapest city for petrol chart, with an average tank costing £59.55 to fill at 141.78 pence per litre.

The research has been published by GoCompare Car Insurance which now has a fuel price comparison tool.

Although the data shows discrepancies it also reveals that it is not usually worth travelling specifically to fill your car, as the fuel you use to get to a cheaper place will cost more than the saving.

Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at GoCompare, says: “As the cost of living increases in every area of Britain, looking closely at where you can save on everyday costs will make a big difference.

“Although travelling longer distances to fill up your car is likely to burn more fuel than it saves price-wise, assessing your local options is definitely worthwhile, especially if you’re driving a diesel vehicle, as our research shows that this fuel type has a much larger disparity in cost.

“We also found that the most expensive diesel costs almost 15 pence more per litre than the cheapest petrol. These costs should be carefully considered before purchasing a vehicle with a diesel engine.

“By using GoCompare’s new fuel price comparison tool to find the cheapest fuel supplier, you’ll not only benefit from getting the best price for your fuel but will also push suppliers to provide you with more competitive prices.”