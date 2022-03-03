A 19th-century Pembrokeshire fort featured on a recent BBC documentary, looking at historic buildings of Wales, and the potential future of them.
Hubberston Fort was subject to a large portion of the BBC documentary, Hidden Wales: Last Chance to Save, where Will Millard visited some of the country’s most historic buildings.
During his visit to Milford Haven, he saw the Grade II-listed fort and met with owner Guy Anderson, who intends to one day open it to the public as a ‘living ruin.’
In the documentary, Will talked about the history of the fort, its use in recent years and hopes for the future, as well as visiting other historic buildings in need of saving in Denbighshire and Caerphilly.
The documentary is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
