A Pembrokeshire racehorse trainer with several Cheltenham Festival winners under her belt must pay a total of £816 and has had six points put on her licence, following a St David’s Day court appearance.
Rebecca Faye Curtis, of Newport Road, near Dinas, admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when her case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 1.
The court heard that Curtis, 41, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely a Mercedes Gle350 Amg, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence, having been required to by, or on behalf of, the Chief Officer of Police for Dyfed-Powys.
Curtis had originally pleaded not guilty to this offence, which took place on August 24 last year, but changed her plea to guilty on March 1.
She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £90. Magistrates also endorsed her licence with six penalty points.
Curtis was given until March 29 to pay the balance of £816.
A second offence of driving a Mercedes GLE 350 at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A40 Overpass near the Llanllwch junction, outside Carmarthen, on July 19 last year, to which Curtis had originally pleaded not guilty, was withdrawn by the court.
