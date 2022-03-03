Twelve local cricket clubs are returning to the All Stars and Dynamos cricket programmes for the children of Pembrokeshire this summer, in the sixth year of the scheme.
Last year, a record of 472 children signed up to the programme in 2021 for the first programme post-Covid pandemic, to enjoy an introduction to cricket that builds up skills and allows them to make new friends.
Burton, Carew, Cresselly, Haverfordwest, Llanrhian, Llechryd, Narberth, Neyland, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Saundersfoot and Whitland are helping this year’s initiative in Pembrokeshire.
The All Stars Cricket scheme allows children aged five to eight to get their first experience in cricket, while the Dynamos caters for those aged eight to 11.
Each child who registers for All Star Cricket receives a pack including a backpack, cricket ball, as well as a personalised shirt, cap and set of stumps.
Sport Pembrokeshire cricket development officer Martin Jones said: “All Stars and Dynamos Cricket is a great introduction to the game and we’re happy to be a part of it,” he said.
“Not only does it introduce youngsters to the game of cricket it promotes co-ordination, teamwork and communication which are vital skills to youngsters of that age.
“It’s a great social experience too, for parents as well as the children taking part.”
To register for 2022, visit https://ecb.clubspark.uk/AllStars/SearchResults
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.