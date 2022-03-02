Public Health Wales figures for today (Wednesday, March 2), state there were a total of 124 new cases of Covid-19 in the Hywel Dda health board area in 24 hours.

There were 85 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 26 in Pembrokeshire and 13 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 79,924 – 44,498 in Carmarthenshire, 23,837 in Pembrokeshire and 11,589 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24 hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on February 20, there were 18,944 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,681 were positive.

There was one new covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 705 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 808 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 816,071 cases and 7,001 deaths.

There have been 5,878 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,520,945 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,386,665 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,905,304 people and 60,948 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.