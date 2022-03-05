For the latest of our TripAdvisor series, we are looking at the undisputable focal point of all life on earth, the pub.
Looking at the five top rated pubs in Pembrokeshire according to TripAdvisor, the top spot is taken by Cosheston’s Brewery Inn.
More than 800 reviews have ranked the pub as number one, scoring five out of five on food, value, service and atmosphere.
It’s over to Haverfordwest for second place, where The Pembroke Yeoman sits on the list, which also ranks as the top-rated restaurant in the county town.
Third place on TripAdvisor’s list is the Nags Head in Abercych, which has been named as a TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Destination, scoring 4.5 out of five on all four categories.
Staying in the north of the county for fourth place, The Golden Lion in Newport-Trefdraeth also scores 4.5 on all categories, with one customer saying: “Lovely pub. Excellent beer and really friendly staff. Didn't eat but the food looked great. Plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.”
The top five is rounded off by Spittal’s Pump on the Green, of which another satisfied customer commented: “If you just want to call in for a drink or want some special good tasting food, we highly recommend this pretty, friendly village pub.”
