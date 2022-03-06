The most expensive property to rent in Pembrokeshire, according to popular website Rightmove, is a hotel, which can be rented at £52,000 per annum.
The Merlewood Hotel on St Brides Hill in Saundersfoot is listed on the website as available to rent for a total price of £8,333 per month (£1,923 per week).
The 29-bedroom hotel comes with 20 car parking spaces, a dining room which fits more than 60 people, an outdoor heated swimming pool and a large bar/function room for 80 people.
The owners of the well-known hotel are wishing to enjoy their well-earned retirement, and leave the profitable and well-known hotel on the south side of Saundersfoot in the hands of somebody new.
To read more about the property, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/120312407#/?channel=RES_LET
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment