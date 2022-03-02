Tickets for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte go on sale today.

The fight will be held at Wembley Stadium at 4pm on Saturday, April 23.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, March 2 and the demand is expected to be high.

It is the first time a big boxing event has been held at Wembley since Anthony Joshua knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in front of a record 90,000 fans in 2017, winning his first world championship fight.

Fury scorned Whyte for choosing not to appear at a press conference on Tuesday, March 1.

He said: “Before I was like ‘you know what when I say stuff about Dillian Whyte he always fires back and he gets upset and causes a bit of a ruckus’, now it’s like ‘say what you want about the guy’.

“It’s given me that much more confidence, it’s unbelievable. He’s definitely shown the white flag in my estimation.”

Tyson Fury poses on the pitch after the press conference at Wembley Stadium, London (PA)

Promoter Frank Warren said: "I’ve never heard of a fighter not showing up to a press conference.”

“He’s getting eight times more than Tyson got to fight (Wladimir) Klitschko, he’s getting more than (Anthony) Joshua got paid to fight (Charles) Martin, he’s getting more than (Oleksandr) Usyk got to fight Joshua.

“Champions bank on themselves to win, that’s what they do to become the king: you win the title, you get the money.

“It’s just not right, we are where we are but Dillian Whyte is in Portugal, he should be here. It’s disgraceful that he’s not here, it’s not professional.”

How much will tickets cost?

Warren confirmed in Tuesday's press conference tickets will start at £55.

There are four levels of seating at Wembley:

Pitch seated (closest to the ring)

Level 1

Level 2

Level 5 (not suitable for anyone with a fear of heights)

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 2 at 12 pm.

The tickets will available through Ticketmaster and are expected to sell out quickly.

For anyone unable to get tickets, the fight will be shown live on BT Sport, which you can buy here.