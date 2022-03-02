The Fragrance Shop has launched a sale with up to 60 percent discount on some designer perfumes.
Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift or a treat for yourself, make sure to take a look at what’s on offer.
You’ll find huge savings on big brand fragrances such as Calvin Klein, Versace, Burberry and more.
The sale ends on Thursday, March 3, 2022, so you’ll have to be quick.
You can also find up to 70% off beauty products at The Fragrance Shop, including brands such as Stila, REN, Five Dot Botanics and Urtekram.
Sale on designer brand fragrances at The Fragrance Shop
Here are some of the deals you don’t want to miss.
For Her
- CK IN2U For Her EDT 100ml – was £42, now £18
- Lancôme Miracle EDP 30ml – was £44.99, now £29
- Valentino Voce Viva EDP 50ml – was £77, now £72
For Him
- Issey Miyake L’eau D’Issey Pour Homme Intense EDT 75ml – was £42, now £19.50
- Versace Blue Jeans EDT 75ml – was £32, now £16
- Davidoff Cool Water EDT 125ml – was £54, now £29
- Burberry Weekend EDT 100ml – was £63, now £28
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.