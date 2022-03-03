Covid caused “massive turbulence” in Pembrokeshire’s schools and strategies are in place to continue a reduction in staff absences.

A report on school staff absences was discussed at scrutiny committee on Tuesday (March 1) with data for the last three years included and the forced closure of schools during lockdowns noted.

Members of the schools and overview scrutiny committee heard from head of HR Cath Davies that the last two years had been “unprecedented” and it was testament to staff that schools still managed to operate as they did.

At a peak in October 2021 the absence rate was 9.4 per cent of the total school workforce which was down to 3.5 per cent just before half term last month.

In 2021 just over six days was lost per teaching staff employee in primary schools and 9.32 days for support staff, while at secondary schools 4.96 days were lost per teaching staff employee and just over eight days by support staff.

Chairman Cllr John Davies added the figures were a “snap shot in time where the pandemic challenge was significant in our schools.”

He asked about the availability of supply teachers in the county, and it was agreed that a further report be brought to scrutiny about this after the election in May.

Cllr Vic Dennis, backed by other members of the committee, asked for more “in depth” information about the absences, more “granulated” data, said Cllr Mike Stoddart, to identify any particular areas of concern.

Cllr Stoddart highlighted that the way the figures were presented could be skewed by one member of staff on long term sickness and it was agreed that greater detail was required in future reports.