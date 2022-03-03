The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed all children to at least one ACE (adverse childhood experience), a Pembrokeshire council officer has said as the roll out of ‘trauma informed schools approach’ is discussed.

The scheme is part of the educational psychology service and is delivered through the TAPPAS (team around the pupil, parent and school) model to address well-being needs, members of the schools and learning overview and scrutiny committee heard this week.

At its meeting on Tuesday (March 1) a report states that support is given to schools to develop a positive culture and improve vulnerable children and young people’s readiness to learn and support mental health.

It notes that “there is no greater need than during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, where many children and young people and their families have been impacted by trauma.”

This was echoed by deputy chief education officer James White who said it could be argued that all children had been impacted by at least one ACE due to the pandemic – along with many experiences multiple issues including

Trauma informed schools training has been rolled out to all schools and more than 1,500 school staff have received at least three hours of training and 40 schools attended two day training for senior leadership teams.

Other training includes achieving a diploma, emotion coaching, motional online intervention, nurture training, emotional literacy support assistance alongside CAMHS schools in reach project and a focus on recognising ACEs.

ACEs include exposure to verbal, physical or sexual abuse, households where there is parental separation, domestic violence, mental illness, alcohol or drug abuse and incarceration.

The directorate aims to continuing building on the TIS practice and develop a three strategy for emotional health and well-being, as well as supporting staff in their work helping children and young people, as well as looking after themselves.